WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has overcome a significant hurdle in its effort to bolster the ranks at the State Department.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has voted to advance 23 nominees for senior positions at the department. The committee chairman, Republican Sen. Jim Risch (rihsh) of Idaho, says it's an important step to "get the State Department up and running."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY'-oh) pledged to fill top posts when he took over last year as America's chief diplomat. But he's faced pushback from Democrats who argue that many of President Donald Trump's nominees aren't qualified.

The State Department lost many of its top diplomats under Trump's first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who tried to overhaul the department.

The nominees await confirmation votes from the full Senate.