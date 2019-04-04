AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says he raised $9.4 million in donations during his first 18 days of campaigning, taking in more than $500,000 a day.

The ex-Texas congressman didn't release his total number of contributions but announced Wednesday that 98% of his donations were less than $200 and 99% came online.

He says the average donation was $43.

O'Rourke raised $6.1 million during his first 24 hours of presidential campaigning beginning March 14, edging Bernie Sanders' $5.9 million over the same period to top the Democratic field.

That was seen as O'Rourke passing a key early test of his national appeal.

Sanders entered the race in February and announced raising $18.2 million in 41 days of campaigning. O'Rourke says his haul means he "remains the highest per-day raising candidate."