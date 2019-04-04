Oleksandr Danyliuk, former Ukrainian Minister of Finance and advisor to presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy, talks during an interview with The
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The thriving presidential campaign of Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy may seem improbable, but his campaign adviser says the country is at the point where it needs reforms from untraditional sources.
Oleksandr Danylyuk spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, three days after an election in which Zelenskiy received the most votes by far, easily outpacing the incumbent president and a former prime minister.
Zelenskiy and President Petro Poroshenko are set to face off in an April 21 runoff. If Zelenskiy wins, observers have suggested his adviser might become prime minister.
Danylyuk told the AP: "Now is the time for a new leader to form a new and strong team and show everyone that reforms are possible and can be made by those people from whom this is least expected."