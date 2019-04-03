WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are frustrated by delays in confirming dozens of President Donald Trump's lower-profile nominees, so they're forcing through a rules change to cut back debate on most of his picks.

The GOP plan is to indefinitely restore rules in place during the first few years of President Barack Obama's second term. Those rules have lapsed, allowing any senator to force 30 hours of debate on a nominee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who's no stranger to obstructionist tactics himself, says the situation has gotten out of hand, with the Senate taking 128 votes to end debate on Trump's nominees during his first two years in office.

Democrats are protesting the Republicans' move, saying it would enable Trump and future presidents to run roughshod over the Senate.