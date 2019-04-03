  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/03 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 5 1 .833
Baltimore 4 1 .800 ½
New York 2 3 .400
Toronto 2 4 .333 3
Boston 1 5 .167 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750
Cleveland 2 2 .500 1
Detroit 3 3 .500 1
Kansas City 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875
Oakland 5 3 .625 2
Texas 3 2 .600
Houston 2 4 .333 4
Los Angeles 1 5 .167 5

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0

Texas 6, Houston 4

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Oakland 1, Boston 0

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 0-1) at Oakland (Anderson 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Volquez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.