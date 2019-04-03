WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating whether electronic cigarettes may trigger seizures in some people who use the nicotine-vaping devices.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is reviewing 35 reports of seizures among e-cigarette users, particularly young people.

Regulators say it's not yet clear whether vaping is responsible. But they say they're concerned and want the public to report any information about the issue.

Most e-cigarettes heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable vapor. The battery-powered devices are a fast-growing industry though there are no rules on how much nicotine they deliver.

Nicotine poisoning can cause seizures, convulsions, vomiting and brain injury. The FDA has previously warned of nicotine poisoning in children who accidentally swallowed the formulas used for vaping.