TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government of Taiwan’s eastern county of Taitung is eyeing its clear, starry skies in summer and fall as a strong tourism resource.

The county government will launch this year’s Taiwan International Balloon Festival on June 29, and the festival will last 45 days, until August 12. A spokesperson said it will use the popularity of the balloon festival to promote stargazing tours, which are possible because the county is relatively free of the PM2.5 pollution that plagues western Taiwan.

“We will turn the starry skies into an amazing tourism resource,” the spokesperson said. “Domestic and international tourists can wander around under starry skies with their family or companions, away from the noise and tension of the industrial cities.”

The county government said it hopes tourists will be able to experience the beauty of Taitung all day and night.