TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It’s going to be a happy April for schoolchildren in Taipei as a number of public recreational facilities have been made available for free.

All schoolchildren who have the 2019 Children’s Month fold-out pamphlet (兒童月摺頁), the digital student’s identity card, student’s identity card, or national health card qualify for the promotion, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said on March 27.

They can enjoy unlimited free rides on Maokong Gondola during the Tomb-Sweeping Day holiday period, April 4 -7, free ice-skating tickets at Taipei Area Ice Land on April 4 – 5, and free entry to Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) April 4 – 7 – and on all following weekends in April, according to TRTC.

At Ice Land, children with free skating tickets will still have to pay for rented skates and protective gear, the company added. At TCAP, one accompanying parent can also get free entry to the park, but both children and adults still have to pay for the facilities they take rides on.