Truck hits Airbus from Taiwan’s China Airlines at Sydney airport

Second similar incident with CAL Airbus at Sydney within a month

  486
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/03 19:46
The handover of the China Airlines Airbus A350-900 which was reportedly hit by a truck at Sydney Airport Tuesday (screenshot from www.airbus.com).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A total of 157 passengers had to spend an extra night in Sydney after their China Airlines (CAL) flight to Taiwan was hit on the tarmac by a truck, the Apple Daily reported Wednesday.

The collision was the second similar incident with a CAL Airbus in Sydney in less than a month.

In the latest accident, an Airbus A350-900 was due to take off from Sydney to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday when a truck employed by another airline hit the left side of its nose wheel, reports said.

By the time the inspection was finished, the airport had already closed for the night, forcing crew and passengers to spend a night at a nearby hotel, according to the Apple Daily.

The aircraft was the seventh A350 XWB CAL had taken delivery of, in July 2017, according to the report.

Less than a month ago, on March 12, the careless handling of a passenger boarding bridge damaged the same 10:10 p.m. flight at Sydney. The incident led to a 16-hour delay for its 207 passengers.
China Airlines
Airbus
Airbus A350-900
Sydney

