TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) acknowledged on Wednesday (April 3) that military staff has been posted at its Taiwan offices since 2005, and that similar security measures will be applied to the new office complex in the Neihu District of Taipei City that is set to officially open on May 6.

“We hope that this impressive, modern facility will enhance the work we do and serve as a concrete symbol of our commitment to the U.S.-Taiwan partnership,” said AIT via a press statement.

AIT Spokesperson Amanda Mansour also confirmed on Wednesday for the first time that the U.S. Department of State has stationed acting military personnel at AIT since 2005, and it will follow the same course for the new office complex, reported Liberty Times.

AIT has until now declined to comment on media speculation about such military deployment. It has always said that there is a small U.S. security unit working with local law enforcement officers to maintain the security of AIT.

The U.S. government stations Marine Security Guards overseas to provide security in its embassies and consulates. Yet according to Mansour, the stationing of the U.S. military at AIT consists of “military personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.”

After the United States cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, AIT’s Taipei main office has served as the de-facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan.

The US$255-million investment in the new office compound serves as “a testament to the strong U.S. commitment to Taiwan,” said AIT Chairman James Moriarty at the dedication ceremony of AIT’s new site in June 2018.

AIT said starting May 1 at noon, the AIT main office and its consular section at Xinyi Road, the commercial section and the American Center at the International Trade Center, and the Agricultural Trade Office at Anhe Road will be closed to the public.