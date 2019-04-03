  1. Home
Festival season arrives in southern Taiwan's Kenting

Two music festivals are to take place between April 4 and 6

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/03 17:57
Chateau’s 2019 Spring Break on the Beach kicks off in April (image courtesy of organizer)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — April marks the beginning of festival season in southern Taiwan’s Kenting, which is set to host a number of music events and other celebrations.

Electronic music festival Spring Break on the Beach returns for three days from April 4, featuring a long lineup of international DJs spinning music across two stages. The event, hosted by On the Beach Promotions, will also showcase the talents of local jugglers and acrobats, as well as online celebrity magician Kazuhisa Uekusa.

This is followed by the Manzhou Valley Music Festival, a free festival exhibiting more traditional music acts on April 5 and 6.

Temperatures are forecast to be a warm average of between 23 and 25 degrees for the duration of both festivals, which is bound to delight beach-goers.

Spring Scream, previously a springtime staple of Kenting and held in Kentington Resort last year, will move to Kaohsiung’s Qijin District for 2019. The festival will take place between May 3 and 5.
Kenting
music festival
music festivals

