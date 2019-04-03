TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chair of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said today (Wednesday, April 3) that a meeting between President Tsai Ing-wen and primary election rival William Lai (賴清德) is “being arranged.”

Cho said a five-person arbitration team has met with Tsai, although the contents of their discussion cannot be revealed, according to CNA.

The DPP convened a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting today. Former DPP Yilan County Commissioner Lin Chin-tsai (林進財) led a delegation of local people to deliver a support petition for a joint Tsai-Lai ticket to the Central Election Commission, in order to demonstrate opposition against party factionalism.

Lin said he hopes the group’s actions will cause the CEC and DPP to see the value in sticking together. The DPP has lost power in Yilan twice before due to party factionalism, he said.

“There is no guarantee of winning if we stay united, never mind if we break apart,” said Lin.

A five-person arbitration team comprising Cho, Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan Majority Leader Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), and Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) was formed to assist negotiations between Tsai and Lai prior to the DPP primaries.

Addressing concerns that there are people within the party planning to convene a temporary congress and enact the “emperor’s clause” in order to veto the presidential candidate, Cho said, “There is currently no such plan.”

In response to further media questions on whether the “emperor’s clause” would be used to veto a Tsai-Lai joint ticket, Cho remarked that it is simply a provision in the party constitution and it is therefore not a question of whether it will or will not happen.

Cho said he hopes the nomination process will run smoothly and a candidate can be mutually agreed upon by the deadline.