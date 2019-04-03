HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has introduced revised extradition laws before the legislature despite concerns they would allow suspects to be sent to face torture and unfair trials in mainland China.

The Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance were heard before the Legislative Council on Wednesday and now head toward passage at a later date.

Business, legal, human rights and journalists groups have expressed concern over the proposed changes, saying the will damage the territory's reputation for legal independence.

The amendments expand the scope for the transfer of criminal suspects to China and remove the legislature's right to scrutinize individual extradition decisions filed by Hong Kong's chief executive.

Hong Kong's Beijing appointed Chief Executive Carrie Lam has ruled out making further changes despite such objections.