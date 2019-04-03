TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Michelin on Wednesday unveiled 24 Bib Gourmand “street food” establishments in night markets – 15 of which are appearing in the Guide for the first time -- following the publication of 12 new Bib Gourmand restaurants last week.

The announcement came a week prior to the release of the highly-anticipated Michelin Guide Taipei 2019 on April 10, which will include a total of 58 Bib Gourmand establishments and the Michelin stars awarded to them.

The 15 first-time winners in 2019 for the night market category are as follows:

Nanjichang Night Market (南機場夜市)

Sung Ching Taiwanese Burrito (松青潤餅) With 10 different fillings in a popiah roll, each bite delivers complex and layered textures and flavors.

Unnamed Clay Oven Roll (無名推車燒餅) This push cart near the end of the market always attracts a queue. Try the sweet pastry and long shaobing (baked flatbread).

Ningxia Night Market (寧夏夜市)

Fang Chia Shredded Chicken on the Rice (方家雞肉飯) The chicken rice is irresistibly aromatic while the tofu in a spiced marinade is velvety beyond imagination.

Raohe Night Market (饒河夜市)

A Kuo Lu Wei (阿國滷味) It sells a range of items braised in a spiced marinade. Try the duck wings, pork uterus and baby sweetcorn.

Beef Noodles and Beef Entrails Soup (紅燒牛肉麵牛雜湯) Look for the comic cow head on the unnamed cart. Beef offal soup and meat sauce dry noodles are both good.

Shilin Night Market (士林夜市)

Chung Chia Sheng Jian Bao (鍾家原上海生煎包) This stall sells pan-fried buns with crispy bottoms and fluffy tops. Choose between cabbage and pork fillings.

Good Friend Cold Noodles (好朋友涼麵) Noodles dressed in sesame sauce impart a hint of lemony fragrance; a perfect match for egg drop miso soup.

Linjiang Street (Tonghua) Night Market (臨江街/通化夜市)

Tien Hsiang Stinky Tofu (天香臭豆腐) Crispy, golden tofu envelops juices bursting with soy aroma. Eat them with pickles to cut through the richness.

Yu Pin Yuan Iced and Hot Tangyuan (御品元冰火湯圓) Hot sesame or peanut dumplings on shaved ice drizzled with osmanthus syrup create interesting contrasts.

Gongguan Night Market (公館夜市)

Hsiung Chi Scallion Pancake (雄記蔥抓餅) Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, the pancake matches perfectly with the honey mustard and basil.

Lan Chia Guabao (藍家割包) Buns stuffed with ground peanuts, coriander, pickles and braised pork build layers of textures and flavors.

Yansan Night Market (延三夜市)

Cabbage Rice and Pork Rib Soup (高麗菜飯、原汁排骨湯) Simple but addictive, cabbage rice and clear pork rib radish soup are the comfort food everyone craves.

Da-Qiao-Tou Tube Rice Pudding (大橋頭老牌筒仔米糕) The steamed sticky rice is chewy but never mushy. Choose lean or fatty pork and drizzle with homemade sauce.

Shih Chia Big Rice Ball (施家鮮肉湯圓) Its chewy glutinous rice balls with juicy pork filling have been hugely popular with locals since the 1960s.

Huaxi Street Night Market (華西街夜市)

Hsiao Wang Steamed Minced Pork with Pickles in Broth (小王清湯瓜仔肉) As well as minced pork and pickled cucumber in broth, try the steamed rice with “black gold” pork sauce.