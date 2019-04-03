TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Another of the 22 remaining registered “comfort women” of South Korea has died, leaving 21 still seeking atonement from Japan.

The woman was a 97-year-old resident of Daegu, the Liberty Times reports, who registered with Korean authorities as a former “comfort woman” in 2016. Prior to her death, she said she did not wish to publicize her personal information.

In mourning of the woman’s loss, a representative of Korea’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said, “Just this year we have heartbreakingly lost four former ‘comfort women.’ The ministry promises to continue helping victims of the Japanese regime enjoy their old age, and will strive to promote various commemorative projects and restore the reputation of the victims.”

Between 1910 and 1945, during Japan’s occupation of Korea, as many as 200,000 women were transported to work at “comfort stations” across Japan’s occupied territories. These “stations” were, in actuality, brothels, where Korean “comfort women” were forced into sexual slavery.

The brothels were established to serve Japanese troops in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and even Taiwan—where many victims was stationed to “comfort” kamikaze pilots during the latter years of World War Two, Reuters reports.

Those refusing to comply with orders were regularly beaten and tortured.

The victims of the practice that returned home were left deeply wounded. It took decades until Kim Hak-sun became the first “comfort woman” to break silence on the issue in 1991, filing a class-action lawsuit against the Japanese government.

She was joined by late human rights activist Kim Bok-dong, who has traveled the world to spread awareness about the “comfort women” and war violence. Kim died at the age of 92 in January.

The topic remains a thorny issue for Japan, who claim to have resolved all disputes with Korea via a 2015 compensation agreement. The victims contested the agreement, claiming it did not atone for the injustices committed。

The Korean government disbanded the Japanese-funded Reconciliation and Healing Foundation last year, saying a more victim-oriented approach was required. Japan condemned the action and asked Korea to deal with the issue “in a responsible manner as a member of the international community.”

The issue is also still causing tensions in Taiwan. Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) attended the unveiling of a “comfort women” commemorative monument in 2018, during which he called on the Japanese government to apologize and properly compensate victims.

A protest was also held outside the Representative Office of Japan in Taipei on the 2018 International Memorial Day for Comfort Women.