TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Child Welfare League Foundation is holding an outdoor fair celebrating Children’s Day at the Taipei Expo Park (Yuanshan Park) between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 4, spotlighting fun-packed activities and the importance of oral health.

The annual event seeks to provide entertainment for kids while serving educational purposes, attracting an average of several thousand visitors every year, according to the foundation.

Now in its ninth year, the fair features a field game involving 12 challenges designed to teach children the tips for maintaining an amicable relationship with others, making it easier for them to make friends with people. Individuals who complete the challenges will receive a goodie bag containing stationery and sugar-free gums, sponsored by Extra.

The event is part of an effort to raise oral health awareness, in collaboration with confectionery manufacturer Mars and Taiwan Oral Care Association. All the proceeds from the event will go to charity.