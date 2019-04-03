TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Japanese electronics giant Sharp will set up a unit of its laptop maker Dynabook in Taoyuan next month, posing a threat to Taiwanese brands Acer Inc. and Asustek Computer Inc., the Nikkei Asian Review reported Wednesday.

Sharp is owned by Taiwanese tycoon Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) Foxconn Technology Group, which will help Dynabook acquire components at a lower cost, boosting its profit margins.

Some of the design and development tasks now conducted in Japan will be transferred to the Taoyuan plant, while Dynabook will also be looking to poach talent from Acer and Asustek, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Dynabook is the new name for Toshiba Client Solutions, Toshiba’s ailing personal computer division which was bought by Sharp last year.

The Taoyuan unit will also be tasked with developing local sales channels, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.