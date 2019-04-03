|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|28
|.636
|5½
|x-Boston
|46
|32
|.590
|9
|Brooklyn
|39
|39
|.500
|16
|New York
|15
|62
|.195
|39½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|39
|.494
|—
|Orlando
|38
|40
|.487
|½
|Charlotte
|35
|42
|.455
|3
|Washington
|32
|46
|.410
|6½
|Atlanta
|28
|50
|.359
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|58
|20
|.744
|—
|x-Indiana
|46
|32
|.590
|12
|Detroit
|39
|38
|.506
|18½
|Chicago
|21
|57
|.269
|37
|Cleveland
|19
|59
|.244
|39
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|50
|28
|.641
|—
|x-San Antonio
|45
|33
|.577
|5
|New Orleans
|32
|46
|.410
|18
|Memphis
|31
|46
|.403
|18½
|Dallas
|31
|46
|.403
|18½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Denver
|51
|26
|.662
|—
|x-Portland
|49
|28
|.636
|2
|x-Utah
|47
|30
|.610
|4
|x-Oklahoma City
|45
|33
|.577
|6½
|Minnesota
|34
|43
|.442
|17
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|53
|24
|.688
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|31
|.603
|6½
|Sacramento
|38
|40
|.487
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|43
|.449
|18½
|Phoenix
|18
|60
|.231
|35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Monday's Games
Indiana 111, Detroit 102
Boston 110, Miami 105
Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121
New York 113, Chicago 105
Toronto 121, Orlando 109
Portland 132, Minnesota 122
Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102
Utah 111, Charlotte 102
Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113
|Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma City 119, L.A. Lakers 103
San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111
Houston 130, Sacramento 105
Golden State 116, Denver 102
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.