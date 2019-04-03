  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/03 13:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 55 23 .705
x-Philadelphia 49 28 .636
x-Boston 46 32 .590 9
Brooklyn 39 39 .500 16
New York 15 62 .195 39½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 38 39 .494
Orlando 38 40 .487 ½
Charlotte 35 42 .455 3
Washington 32 46 .410
Atlanta 28 50 .359 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 58 20 .744
x-Indiana 46 32 .590 12
Detroit 39 38 .506 18½
Chicago 21 57 .269 37
Cleveland 19 59 .244 39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 50 28 .641
x-San Antonio 45 33 .577 5
New Orleans 32 46 .410 18
Memphis 31 46 .403 18½
Dallas 31 46 .403 18½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 51 26 .662
x-Portland 49 28 .636 2
x-Utah 47 30 .610 4
x-Oklahoma City 45 33 .577
Minnesota 34 43 .442 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 53 24 .688
x-L.A. Clippers 47 31 .603
Sacramento 38 40 .487 15½
L.A. Lakers 35 43 .449 18½
Phoenix 18 60 .231 35½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

Indiana 111, Detroit 102

Boston 110, Miami 105

Milwaukee 131, Brooklyn 121

New York 113, Chicago 105

Toronto 121, Orlando 109

Portland 132, Minnesota 122

Dallas 122, Philadelphia 102

Utah 111, Charlotte 102

Phoenix 122, Cleveland 113

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma City 119, L.A. Lakers 103

San Antonio 117, Atlanta 111

Houston 130, Sacramento 105

Golden State 116, Denver 102

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.