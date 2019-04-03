TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with Honduras’ first lady Ana García de Hernández on Wednesday and said Taiwan will continue to work with the central American ally in order to push for mutual development.

Hernández is visiting Taiwan for the fourth time. The office of the Honduran first lady has maintained close collaboration with Taiwan’s embassy in Honduras to provide healthcare and humanitarian relief, said Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) via a press statement on March 31.

Tsai said during the meeting that bilateral trade ended in an unfavorable trade balance for Taiwan in 2017 as the nation continued to import goods from Honduras. She said Taiwan looks forward to having further exchanges with Honduras that will benefit mutual development.

► (Screen capture from Ana García de Hernández's Twitter post)

Tsai also mentioned that she particularly prefers the coffee produced in Honduras and has had Honduran coffee served in her residence and given away to guests as presents.

In addition to coffee, Tsai said the two nations have started an avocado seedling program that will help farmers from the central American nation to yield more returns and sell them into the market.

Apart from meeting with Tsai, Hernández met with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday. She later said via Twitter that she, on behalf of the Honduran Government and people, thanked Taiwan for the cooperation in education and agricultural sectors.

Tsai also expressed gratitude for the Honduran ambassador in Taiwan, Rafael Fernando Sierra Quesada, during Wednesday’s meeting for his effort in improving bilateral relations between Taiwan and Honduras since 2015. The ambassador is departing from Taiwan for a new assignment.