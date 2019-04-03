Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|001
|002—3
|11
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Zimmermann, Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Tanaka, Ottavino (7), A.Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Jimenez 1-0. L_A.Chapman 0-1. Sv_Greene (3).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000—2
|10
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
Cashner, Fry (7), M.Castro (9) and Sucre; Stroman, Mayza (6), Hudson (8), Ja.Guerra (9) and Jansen. W_Cashner 1-1. L_Stroman 0-1. Sv_M.Castro (1). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (2).
___
|Houston
|110
|011
|000—4
|11
|0
|Texas
|020
|020
|20x—6
|9
|1
Verlander, Harris (5), Valdez (6), Rondon (8) and Chirinos; Miller, Chavez (4), Kelley (6), C.Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Mathis. W_Kelley 2-0. L_Valdez 0-1. Sv_Leclerc (2). HRs_Texas, Cabrera (3).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|120
|001
|1—5
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|101
|010
|0—4
|10
|0
Berrios, Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9), Parker (10) and J.Castro, Astudillo; Keller, Hill (7), Wi.Peralta (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9), Boxberger (10) and Maldonado. W_Hildenberger 1-0. L_Boxberger 0-1. Sv_Parker (1). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (1), Mondesi (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|01x—2
|5
|0
Cahill, J.Anderson (7), Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Gonzales, Swarzak (9) and Narvaez. W_Gonzales 3-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Swarzak (1). HRs_Seattle, Vogelbach (1).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|00x—1
|3
|0
Sale, Workman (7), Brasier (8) and Vazquez; Fiers, Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Fiers 2-1. L_Sale 0-2. Sv_Treinen (3). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|300
|001
|00x—4
|8
|0
Freeland, Estevez (5), Oh (7), B.Shaw (8) and Iannetta; Snell, Font (8) and Zunino. W_Snell 1-1. L_Freeland 1-1.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|001
|003
|000—4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|010—3
|4
|0
Chacin, Claudio (6), Ju.Guerra (6), Hader (9) and Grandal; DeSclafani, Duke (6), Lorenzen (6), Wa.Peralta (7), Stephenson (8) and Barnhart. W_Chacin 2-0. L_Duke 1-1. Sv_Hader (4). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (1). Cincinnati, Suarez (1).
___
|New York
|500
|000
|100—6
|9
|1
|Miami
|100
|010
|210—5
|16
|1
Vargas, Gsellman (6), Lugo (7), Wilson (8) and W.Ramos; J.Urena, Kinley (5), Chen (6), Guerrero (8), Brice (9) and Alfaro. W_Vargas 1-0. L_J.Urena 0-2. Sv_Wilson (1). HRs_Miami, Castro (2).
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|104
|020—8
|14
|0
|Washington
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|0
Eflin, Alvarez (6), Nicasio (6), E.Ramos (7), Morgan (8), Velasquez (9) and Realmuto; Scherzer, Suero (6), Grace (6), Barraclough (7), Hellickson (8) and Gomes. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Scherzer 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (3), Harper (3). Washington, Rendon (1).