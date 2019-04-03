Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 000 001 002—3 11 0 New York 010 000 000—1 6 0

Zimmermann, Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Tanaka, Ottavino (7), A.Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Jimenez 1-0. L_A.Chapman 0-1. Sv_Greene (3).

___

Baltimore 000 002 000—2 10 0 Toronto 000 000 001—1 6 1

Cashner, Fry (7), M.Castro (9) and Sucre; Stroman, Mayza (6), Hudson (8), Ja.Guerra (9) and Jansen. W_Cashner 1-1. L_Stroman 0-1. Sv_M.Castro (1). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (2).

___

Houston 110 011 000—4 11 0 Texas 020 020 20x—6 9 1

Verlander, Harris (5), Valdez (6), Rondon (8) and Chirinos; Miller, Chavez (4), Kelley (6), C.Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Mathis. W_Kelley 2-0. L_Valdez 0-1. Sv_Leclerc (2). HRs_Texas, Cabrera (3).

___

Minnesota 000 120 001 1—5 12 1 Kansas City 100 101 010 0—4 10 0

(10 innings)

Berrios, Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9), Parker (10) and J.Castro, Astudillo; Keller, Hill (7), Wi.Peralta (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9), Boxberger (10) and Maldonado. W_Hildenberger 1-0. L_Boxberger 0-1. Sv_Parker (1). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (1), Mondesi (1).

___

Los Angeles 010 000 000—1 4 0 Seattle 000 001 01x—2 5 0

Cahill, J.Anderson (7), Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Gonzales, Swarzak (9) and Narvaez. W_Gonzales 3-0. L_Garcia 0-1. Sv_Swarzak (1). HRs_Seattle, Vogelbach (1).

___

Boston 000 000 000—0 7 0 Oakland 100 000 00x—1 3 0

Sale, Workman (7), Brasier (8) and Vazquez; Fiers, Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Fiers 2-1. L_Sale 0-2. Sv_Treinen (3). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE Colorado 000 000 000—0 2 1 Tampa Bay 300 001 00x—4 8 0

Freeland, Estevez (5), Oh (7), B.Shaw (8) and Iannetta; Snell, Font (8) and Zunino. W_Snell 1-1. L_Freeland 1-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 001 003 000—4 7 0 Cincinnati 000 101 010—3 4 0

Chacin, Claudio (6), Ju.Guerra (6), Hader (9) and Grandal; DeSclafani, Duke (6), Lorenzen (6), Wa.Peralta (7), Stephenson (8) and Barnhart. W_Chacin 2-0. L_Duke 1-1. Sv_Hader (4). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (1). Cincinnati, Suarez (1).

___

New York 500 000 100—6 9 1 Miami 100 010 210—5 16 1

Vargas, Gsellman (6), Lugo (7), Wilson (8) and W.Ramos; J.Urena, Kinley (5), Chen (6), Guerrero (8), Brice (9) and Alfaro. W_Vargas 1-0. L_J.Urena 0-2. Sv_Wilson (1). HRs_Miami, Castro (2).

___

Philadelphia 010 104 020—8 14 0 Washington 000 002 000—2 7 0

Eflin, Alvarez (6), Nicasio (6), E.Ramos (7), Morgan (8), Velasquez (9) and Realmuto; Scherzer, Suero (6), Grace (6), Barraclough (7), Hellickson (8) and Gomes. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Scherzer 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (3), Harper (3). Washington, Rendon (1).