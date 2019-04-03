  1. Home
By  Associated Press
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 4 12 3 6 .500
CSantana Cle 4 13 2 6 .462
Mancini Bal 5 20 5 9 .450
Moncada ChW 4 17 6 7 .412
Mondesi KC 4 17 3 7 .412
Andrus Tex 5 20 3 8 .400
Semien Oak 7 26 4 10 .385
Martinez Bos 5 21 4 8 .381
TBeckham Sea 8 29 8 11 .379
Cruz Min 4 16 2 6 .375
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 5; ACabrera, Texas, 3; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; Bruce, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; 10 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 9; TBeckham, Seattle, 8; Bruce, Seattle, 8; ACabrera, Texas, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Healy, Seattle, 6; DGordon, Seattle, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; 11 tied at 5.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.