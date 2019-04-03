|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|4
|12
|3
|6
|.500
|CSantana Cle
|4
|13
|2
|6
|.462
|Mancini Bal
|5
|20
|5
|9
|.450
|Moncada ChW
|4
|17
|6
|7
|.412
|Mondesi KC
|4
|17
|3
|7
|.412
|Andrus Tex
|5
|20
|3
|8
|.400
|Semien Oak
|7
|26
|4
|10
|.385
|Martinez Bos
|5
|21
|4
|8
|.381
|TBeckham Sea
|8
|29
|8
|11
|.379
|Cruz Min
|4
|16
|2
|6
|.375
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 5; ACabrera, Texas, 3; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; Bruce, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; 10 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 9; TBeckham, Seattle, 8; Bruce, Seattle, 8; ACabrera, Texas, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Healy, Seattle, 6; DGordon, Seattle, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; 11 tied at 5.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.