WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers aren't pursuing a replacement for the health care law known as "Obamacare" until after the 2020 elections.

Who gets credit for that political maneuvering depends on who you ask.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday that he made it clear to President Donald Trump that the Senate wasn't going to begin drawing up a new health care law.

Trump says the delay was his idea. But just last week the president said he wanted to try again to repeal Obamacare and predicted that the GOP would become the "party of health care."

A person familiar with the discussion between Trump and McConnell tells The Associated Press that McConnell advised the president that a GOP health care bill won't become law while Democrats hold the House.