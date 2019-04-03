All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Tampa Bay 80 60 16 4 124 316 218 32-7-2 28-9-2 21-5-0 x-Boston 80 48 23 9 105 253 209 29-8-3 19-15-6 16-9-2 x-Washington 80 47 25 8 102 276 245 23-10-6 24-15-2 19-6-2 x-N.Y. Islanders 80 46 27 7 99 223 195 24-13-4 22-14-3 17-9-1 x-Toronto 80 46 27 7 99 280 242 23-15-2 23-12-5 14-9-3 Pittsburgh 80 43 26 11 97 266 236 22-14-3 21-12-8 15-8-4 Carolina 80 44 29 7 95 238 219 23-13-4 21-16-3 11-13-2 Columbus 80 45 31 4 94 249 228 22-17-2 23-14-2 17-9-1 Montreal 80 43 29 8 94 242 229 24-12-4 19-17-4 14-8-5 Florida 80 36 32 12 84 263 274 20-13-6 16-19-6 14-11-3 Philadelphia 80 37 35 8 82 238 270 19-17-4 18-18-4 10-15-2 N.Y. Rangers 79 31 35 13 75 220 262 18-13-8 13-22-5 9-12-5 Detroit 80 32 38 10 74 225 266 17-18-5 15-20-5 9-14-4 Buffalo 80 31 39 10 72 214 268 20-15-5 11-24-5 9-12-5 New Jersey 80 30 40 10 70 217 269 20-14-7 10-26-3 9-15-3 Ottawa 79 28 45 6 62 234 290 18-18-4 10-27-2 10-15-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Calgary 80 50 23 7 107 287 221 26-9-5 24-14-2 16-9-2 x-San Jose 79 44 26 9 97 279 253 24-11-5 20-15-4 16-7-4 x-Winnipeg 80 46 30 4 96 266 239 25-12-4 21-18-0 13-12-0 x-Nashville 80 45 29 6 96 232 210 23-14-2 22-15-4 13-11-1 x-St. Louis 79 43 28 8 94 234 214 22-15-2 21-13-6 12-9-4 x-Vegas 80 43 30 7 93 246 221 24-11-5 19-19-2 18-6-3 Dallas 80 42 31 7 91 206 196 23-14-3 19-17-4 13-9-2 Colorado 80 37 29 14 88 255 239 20-14-6 17-15-8 11-9-5 Arizona 79 38 33 8 84 206 215 20-15-4 18-18-4 15-9-3 Minnesota 80 37 34 9 83 211 231 16-17-7 21-17-2 12-9-4 Chicago 79 34 33 12 80 258 283 17-14-8 17-19-4 12-7-4 Vancouver 79 34 35 10 78 217 246 19-16-5 15-19-5 10-14-4 Edmonton 80 34 37 9 77 227 270 18-18-4 16-19-5 11-14-2 Anaheim 80 33 37 10 76 191 248 17-14-8 16-23-2 10-13-4 Los Angeles 79 29 41 9 67 192 255 16-21-3 13-20-6 12-11-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Washington 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vegas 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 7, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 6, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Toronto 1

Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 5, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 6, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.