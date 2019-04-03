TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- McDonald's on Tuesday (April 2) announced that most of its restaurants across Taiwan can now accept the four main electronic payment cards, and EasyCard is offering free large French fries to those who hold a receipt from a previous McDonald's purchase for the next two months.

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced that most of its restaurants in Taiwan since March 15 have been able to accept the four major payment cards, including EasyCard, iPass, iCash and HappyCash. The fast food giant said that it fully enabled "credit card micro-payments" in February 2018 for 28 banks, such as Visa, MasterCard, and JCB, as well as international mobile payment systems Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

According to statistics by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), EasyCard and iPass are the two most popular e-payment cards among the Taiwanese public. The FSC says that the average person now owns 2.7 EasyCards.

In order to encourage more customers to use e-payment methods, McDonald's said that EasyCard holders who have a receipt from a previous McDonald's purchase can receive one free order of large French fries from April 17 to June 4.

In addition, if the balance on an e-payment card is insufficient, as long as automatic reload function is enabled, the card can be automatically reloaded to make up for the difference. McDonald's said the maximum amount which can be charged to e-payment cards per purchase is NT$1,000 (US$32).

McDonald’s Taiwan has already seen revenues in non-cash payments surpass 10 percent at its restaurant outlets, according to the company.