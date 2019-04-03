  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Astronomical Museum entrance free on Children’s Day

The museum’s astronomy theater is also launching a special program this week

  354
By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/03 11:33
Taipei Astronomical Museum (Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Latinboy)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In celebration of Children’s Day, the Taipei Astronomical Museum is offering free entry on Thursday (April 4).

In addition to free admission on Children’s Day, the museum will launch a special program at its astronomy theater, the Dome Max, from April 4-7. The theater will screen the Japanese animation, “Mahoutsukai Haley no Speed Story,” three times a day at 9 a.m., 9:20 a.m., and 10:20 a.m., for free to both children and their parents.

The 3D Theater will also screen a new animation about Italian Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci.

As April is designated as Children’s Month by Taipei City Government, elementary school-age children or below, with the Children’s Month folio issued by the Department of Education, will be given free entry to the museum once this month. The museum will also provide a small gift.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sunday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, please refer to the website.
Children’s Day
Taipei City Government
Taipei Astronomical Museum
Children’s Month

