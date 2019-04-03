MONTREAL (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen and Max Domi scored in the third period to lead Montreal to a 4-2 win over the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, keeping the Canadiens within reach for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal and Columbus both have 94 points and two games left in the regular season. But the Blue Jackets currently own the tiebreaker.

Nate Thompson and Joel Armia also scored for the Canadiens (43-29-8), who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Carey Price stopped 22 shots for his 35th win of the season.

Steven Stamkos and Cedric Paquette scored for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Lightning (60-16-4), who were playing their third game in four nights.