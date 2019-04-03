All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 80 60 16 4 124 316 218 x-Boston 80 48 23 9 105 253 209 x-Washington 80 47 25 8 102 276 245 x-N.Y. Islanders 80 46 27 7 99 223 195 x-Toronto 80 46 27 7 99 280 242 Pittsburgh 80 43 26 11 97 266 236 Carolina 80 44 29 7 95 238 219 Columbus 80 45 31 4 94 249 228 Montreal 80 43 29 8 94 242 229 Florida 80 36 32 12 84 263 274 Philadelphia 79 37 34 8 82 236 264 N.Y. Rangers 79 31 35 13 75 220 262 Detroit 80 32 38 10 74 225 266 Buffalo 80 31 39 10 72 214 268 New Jersey 80 30 40 10 70 217 269 Ottawa 79 28 45 6 62 234 290 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 80 50 23 7 107 287 221 x-San Jose 79 44 26 9 97 279 253 x-Winnipeg 79 46 29 4 96 265 234 x-Nashville 80 45 29 6 96 232 210 x-St. Louis 79 43 28 8 94 234 214 x-Vegas 80 43 30 7 93 246 221 Dallas 79 41 31 7 89 200 194 Colorado 79 36 29 14 86 249 237 Arizona 79 38 33 8 84 206 215 Minnesota 79 36 34 9 81 206 230 Chicago 79 34 33 12 80 258 283 Vancouver 79 34 35 10 78 217 246 Edmonton 79 34 36 9 77 225 264 Anaheim 80 33 37 10 76 191 248 Los Angeles 79 29 41 9 67 192 255

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Washington 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vegas 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 7, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 6, Columbus 2

Carolina 4, Toronto 1

Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.