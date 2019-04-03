|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Tampa Bay
|80
|60
|16
|4
|124
|316
|218
|x-Boston
|80
|48
|23
|9
|105
|253
|209
|x-Toronto
|80
|46
|27
|7
|99
|280
|242
|Montreal
|80
|43
|29
|8
|94
|242
|229
|Florida
|80
|36
|32
|12
|84
|263
|274
|Detroit
|80
|32
|38
|10
|74
|225
|266
|Buffalo
|80
|31
|39
|10
|72
|214
|268
|Ottawa
|79
|28
|45
|6
|62
|234
|290
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Washington
|80
|47
|25
|8
|102
|276
|245
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|80
|46
|27
|7
|99
|223
|195
|Pittsburgh
|80
|43
|26
|11
|97
|266
|236
|Carolina
|80
|44
|29
|7
|95
|238
|219
|Columbus
|80
|45
|31
|4
|94
|249
|228
|Philadelphia
|79
|37
|34
|8
|82
|236
|264
|N.Y. Rangers
|79
|31
|35
|13
|75
|220
|262
|New Jersey
|80
|30
|40
|10
|70
|217
|269
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Winnipeg
|79
|46
|29
|4
|96
|265
|234
|x-Nashville
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|232
|210
|x-St. Louis
|79
|43
|28
|8
|94
|234
|214
|Dallas
|79
|41
|31
|7
|89
|200
|194
|Colorado
|79
|36
|29
|14
|86
|249
|237
|Minnesota
|79
|36
|34
|9
|81
|206
|230
|Chicago
|79
|34
|33
|12
|80
|258
|283
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Calgary
|80
|50
|23
|7
|107
|287
|221
|x-San Jose
|79
|44
|26
|9
|97
|279
|253
|x-Vegas
|80
|43
|30
|7
|93
|246
|221
|Arizona
|79
|38
|33
|8
|84
|206
|215
|Vancouver
|79
|34
|35
|10
|78
|217
|246
|Edmonton
|79
|34
|36
|9
|77
|225
|264
|Anaheim
|80
|33
|37
|10
|76
|191
|248
|Los Angeles
|79
|29
|41
|9
|67
|192
|255
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
|Monday's Games
Florida 5, Washington 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2
St. Louis 3, Colorado 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT
Vegas 3, Edmonton 1
Calgary 7, Los Angeles 2
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville 3, Buffalo 2
Boston 6, Columbus 2
Carolina 4, Toronto 1
Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.