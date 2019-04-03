  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/03 10:12
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 4 12 3 6 .500
CSantana Cle 4 13 2 6 .462
Soler KC 3 11 0 5 .455
Mancini Bal 5 20 5 9 .450
TBeckham Sea 7 26 8 11 .423
Moncada ChW 4 17 6 7 .412
Buxton Min 3 10 0 4 .400
Semien Oak 7 26 4 10 .385
Martinez Bos 5 21 4 8 .381
Andrus Tex 4 16 2 6 .375
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 5; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; Bruce, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; 11 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 9; TBeckham, Seattle, 8; Bruce, Seattle, 8; Martinez, Boston, 7; Healy, Seattle, 6; DGordon, Seattle, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Pitching

Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.