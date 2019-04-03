All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Tampa Bay 79 60 15 4 124 314 214 32-7-2 28-8-2 21-4-0 x-Boston 80 48 23 9 105 253 209 29-8-3 19-15-6 16-9-2 x-Washington 80 47 25 8 102 276 245 23-10-6 24-15-2 19-6-2 x-Toronto 79 46 26 7 99 279 238 23-14-2 23-12-5 14-9-3 x-N.Y. Islanders 80 46 27 7 99 223 195 24-13-4 22-14-3 17-9-1 Pittsburgh 79 43 25 11 97 265 232 22-14-3 21-11-8 15-8-4 Columbus 80 45 31 4 94 249 228 22-17-2 23-14-2 17-9-1 Carolina 79 43 29 7 93 234 218 23-13-4 20-16-3 11-13-2 Montreal 79 42 29 8 92 238 227 23-12-4 19-17-4 13-8-5 Florida 80 36 32 12 84 263 274 20-13-6 16-19-6 14-11-3 Philadelphia 79 37 34 8 82 236 264 19-17-4 18-17-4 10-15-2 N.Y. Rangers 79 31 35 13 75 220 262 18-13-8 13-22-5 9-12-5 Detroit 79 31 38 10 72 221 265 16-18-5 15-20-5 9-14-4 Buffalo 80 31 39 10 72 214 268 20-15-5 11-24-5 9-12-5 New Jersey 80 30 40 10 70 217 269 20-14-7 10-26-3 9-15-3 Ottawa 79 28 45 6 62 234 290 18-18-4 10-27-2 10-15-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Calgary 80 50 23 7 107 287 221 26-9-5 24-14-2 16-9-2 x-San Jose 79 44 26 9 97 279 253 24-11-5 20-15-4 16-7-4 x-Winnipeg 79 46 29 4 96 265 234 25-12-4 21-17-0 13-11-0 x-Nashville 80 45 29 6 96 232 210 23-14-2 22-15-4 13-11-1 x-St. Louis 79 43 28 8 94 234 214 22-15-2 21-13-6 12-9-4 x-Vegas 80 43 30 7 93 246 221 24-11-5 19-19-2 18-6-3 Dallas 79 41 31 7 89 200 194 22-14-3 19-17-4 13-9-2 Colorado 79 36 29 14 86 249 237 19-14-6 17-15-8 11-9-5 Arizona 79 38 33 8 84 206 215 20-15-4 18-18-4 15-9-3 Minnesota 79 36 34 9 81 206 230 15-17-7 21-17-2 11-9-4 Chicago 79 34 33 12 80 258 283 17-14-8 17-19-4 12-7-4 Vancouver 79 34 35 10 78 217 246 19-16-5 15-19-5 10-14-4 Edmonton 79 34 36 9 77 225 264 18-18-4 16-18-5 11-14-2 Anaheim 80 33 37 10 76 191 248 17-14-8 16-23-2 10-13-4 Los Angeles 79 29 41 9 67 192 255 16-21-3 13-20-6 12-11-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Florida 5, Washington 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vegas 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 7, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games

Nashville 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 6, Columbus 2

Carolina at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.