All of Taiwan rocked by magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Taitung

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/03 10:09
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck in Taiwan's Taitung County at 9:52 a.m. this morning, with all of Taiwan feeling the tremors, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 37.5 kilometers west-northwest of Taitung County Hall at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, measured a 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Chiayi County, and a 3 in Taitung County, Tainan City, Hualien County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Nantou County, and Taichung City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Changhua County, Penghu County, Miaoli County, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, and Taipei City, while a lesser intensity of 1 was registered in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Keelung City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.


CWB map of today's quake.

earthquake
temblor
tremor
quake

