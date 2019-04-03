|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|4
|12
|3
|6
|.500
|Mancini Bal
|4
|16
|5
|8
|.500
|CSantana Cle
|4
|13
|2
|6
|.462
|Soler KC
|3
|11
|0
|5
|.455
|TBeckham Sea
|7
|26
|8
|11
|.423
|Moncada ChW
|4
|17
|6
|7
|.412
|Buxton Min
|3
|10
|0
|4
|.400
|Semien Oak
|7
|26
|4
|10
|.385
|Martinez Bos
|5
|21
|4
|8
|.381
|Andrus Tex
|4
|16
|2
|6
|.375
|Smith Jr. Bal
|4
|16
|3
|6
|.375
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 5; TBeckham, Seattle, 3; Bruce, Seattle, 3; DSantana, Seattle, 3; 10 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 11; KDavis, Oakland, 9; TBeckham, Seattle, 8; Bruce, Seattle, 8; Martinez, Boston, 7; Healy, Seattle, 6; DGordon, Seattle, 6; 6 tied at 5.
|Pitching
Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; Gonzales, Seattle, 2-0; 32 tied at 1-0.