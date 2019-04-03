LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warner Bros. has debuted new footage from the highly anticipated sequel to "It" and "Joker" to an audience of movie theater owners Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The "Joker" teaser trailer which will be made widely available Wednesday shows Batman's eventual nemesis in his pre-Joker days as Arthur Fleck. Joaquin Phoenix stars.

"Joker" director Todd Phillips said that while a lot has been written about his movie, not a lot is true.

Although loathe to discuss the film in detail, he said that it is a "tragedy."

The audience also got a glimpse of "It: Chapter 2" in an extended scene featuring Jessica Chastain as a grown Beverly Marsh visiting her childhood home.