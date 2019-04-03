COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation's board of directors has changed the organization's name to The George and Barbara Bush Foundation .

The organization said Tuesday that the board approved the change. The move reflects the organization's intention to support not only the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, but also the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and Points of Light.

The former president died in late November. The former first lady died last April.

Also, four new board members are being added. Jean Becker, George Bush's post-White House chief of staff, is one of them. The other three are children of the former first couple: Neil Bush, Marvin Bush and Doro Bush Koch.