LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex are planning to write to the family of an elderly war widow who was among his biggest fans after she died in Australia.

The royal couple is described as deeply saddened by the death of Daphne Dunne, who was among Harry's biggest fans. She was 99.

Her family said on social media on Tuesday that their mother and grandmother "passed away peacefully" on Monday.

She had met Harry three times during his visits to Sydney, Australia and had recently received a letter from Harry and Meghan on her birthday.

Harry had introduced Dunne to Meghan on his most recent visit.

Dunne said afterward that "It was lovely to meet the duchess, Meghan. Harry is a wonderful man."