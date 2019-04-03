BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Watford 4, Fulham 1
Watford: Abdoulaye Doucoure (23), Will Hughes (63), Troy Deeney (69), Kiko Femenia (75).
Fulham: Ryan Babel (33).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1
Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota (25), Chris Smalling (77, og.).
Man United: Scott McTominay (13).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1
Bristol City: Adam Webster (31).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Swansea 3, Brentford 0
Swansea: Nathan Dyer (1, 34), Daniel James (78).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Oldham 2, Tranmere Rovers 0
Oldham: Callum Lang (7, 61).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bury 0, Cambridge United 3
Cambridge United: Alex Jones (16), David Amoo (34), George Maris (72).
Halftime: 0-2.