  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2019/04/03 05:31
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Watford 4, Fulham 1

Watford: Abdoulaye Doucoure (23), Will Hughes (63), Troy Deeney (69), Kiko Femenia (75).

Fulham: Ryan Babel (33).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1

Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota (25), Chris Smalling (77, og.).

Man United: Scott McTominay (13).

Halftime: 1-1.

England Championship
Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1

Bristol City: Adam Webster (31).

Halftime: 0-1.

Swansea 3, Brentford 0

Swansea: Nathan Dyer (1, 34), Daniel James (78).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League Two
Oldham 2, Tranmere Rovers 0

Oldham: Callum Lang (7, 61).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bury 0, Cambridge United 3

Cambridge United: Alex Jones (16), David Amoo (34), George Maris (72).

Halftime: 0-2.