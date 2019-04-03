UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France and Germany are launching an Alliance for Multilateralism to promote global cooperation at a time of rising nationalism in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a joint news conference with Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Tuesday that their first objective is to show that states that "support multilateralism and support the United Nations remain the majority in the world."

The second objective, he said, is to create a network of countries ready to support multilateralism and cooperate including to fight inequality, tackle climate change and address the consequences of new technologies.

Le Drian said the alliance also wants "to show the world what could be the consequences of unilateralism and isolationism enabling nationalism and extremist speeches to flourish."