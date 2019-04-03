NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who pleaded guilty to sending pipe bombs to CNN and prominent critics of President Donald Trump says he thinks he was misunderstood at his guilty plea.

Cesar Sayoc said in a letter to a federal judge that it was never his intent to harm anyone.

He says he only wanted to intimidate or scare. The March 23 letter was made public by the judge on Tuesday.

Judge Jed Rakoff told prosecutors and defense lawyers to let him know if they think the letter affects his guilty plea.

Sayoc pleaded guilty two weeks ago, admitting he targeted numerous Democrats, including Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and billionaire George Soros.

He could face life in prison. He was arrested in October in South Florida.