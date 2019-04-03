HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Baseball Federation is releasing its first group of players able to sign contracts with major league franchises, meaning some players could be legally playing in the United States this year as part of an historic deal between Cuba and the major leagues.

The 34 players are all between the ages of 17 and 25, meaning they will be eligible to sign minor league contracts. Minor league salaries start at $850 a month but signing bonuses for top players can exceed $1 million. Hundreds of other international amateurs sign for $10,000 or less.

A Major League scout speaking on condition of anonymity in order to share his unvarnished opinion said the list was mostly unremarkable, but a few standouts had big league potential.