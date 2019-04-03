MACON, Ga. (AP) — Embraer will double the 100 jobs its commercial jet aircraft maintenance services had expected to bring to Macon, Georgia, months after it opened a facility there at the local airport, the major aerospace company said.

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority had announced in June that Embraer was bringing around 100 positions to the city. The company with headquarters in Brazil already employs 100 people at the facility where it performs commercial jet maintenance.

The plane maker announced during an open house at its new facility in Macon on Tuesday that it now plans to hire 200 people, news outlets reported.

The demand has been higher than expected this early into operations at the 155,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) facility, said Johann Bordais, president and CEO of Embraer Services and Support. The company will be holding job fairs and recruitment sessions to hire the additional employees, Bordais said.

Embraer is the third-largest civil aircraft manufacturer in the world. It is the leading maker of commercial jets with up to 150 seats.

The company's Macon location is at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, where it has a three-year lease to operate.