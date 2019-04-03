BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Fulham 0, Man City 2
Leicester 2, Bournemouth 0
Burnley 2, Wolverhampton 0
Crystal Palace 2, Huddersfield 0
Man United 2, Watford 1
Brighton 0, Southampton 1
West Ham 0, Everton 2
|Sunday's Matches
Cardiff 1, Chelsea 2
Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1
|Monday's Match
Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Watford 4, Fulham 1
Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1
|Friday's Match
West Brom 3, Birmingham 2
|Saturday's Matches
Wigan 0, Brentford 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Swansea 1
Ipswich 0, Hull 2
Stoke 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
QPR 1, Bolton 2
Aston Villa 2, Blackburn 1
Sheffield United 2, Bristol City 3
Reading 2, Preston 1
Leeds 3, Millwall 2
Derby 6, Rotherham 1
Middlesbrough 0, Norwich 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 3, Brentford 0
|Tuesday's Match
Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1
|Saturday's Matches
Scunthorpe 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Gillingham 1, Rochdale 1
Southend 0, Shrewsbury 2
Oxford United 2, Wycombe 1
Charlton 1, Bradford 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Luton Town 2
Blackpool 2, Plymouth 2
Barnsley 2, Coventry 2
Doncaster 3, Walsall 1
Accrington Stanley 0, Fleetwood Town 1
|Saturday's Matches
Morecambe 1, Crawley Town 0
Yeovil 1, Newport County 3
Forest Green Rovers 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Bury 1, Swindon 3
Tranmere Rovers 3, Carlisle 0
Oldham 2, Grimsby Town 0
Cambridge United 0, Colchester 1
Northampton 1, Port Vale 2
Crewe 1, Cheltenham 3
Exeter 1, Mansfield Town 4
Lincoln City 1, Macclesfield Town 1
Stevenage 0, Notts County 3
|Tuesday's Matches
Oldham 2, Tranmere Rovers 0
Bury 0, Cambridge United 3