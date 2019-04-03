How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks shook off an early slump Tuesday and wound up little changed as gains for some big tech companies were offset by losses in other sectors.

The S&P 500 index eked out a tiny gain, extending a winning streak into a fourth day. Small-company stocks fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index edged up 0.05 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,867.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.29 points, or 0.3%, to 26,179.13.

The Nasdaq composite index rose 19.78 points, or 0.3%, to 7,848.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 2.74 points, or 0.2%, to 1,553.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 32.84 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is up 250.45 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 119.37 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.59 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 360.39 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 2,851.67 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,213.41 points, or 18.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 207.77 points, or 15.2%.