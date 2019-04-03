NEW YORK (AP) — With key federal funding nowhere in sight for a new $13 billion rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey, project organizers are taking a hard look at whether to shift focus to performing repairs to the existing 108-year-old tube.

It's an approach similar to the one taken by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with New York City's L subway line connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan, which had been scheduled for a lengthy shutdown. In January, the Democrat announced a plan to keep the line open during repairs.

Both tunnels suffered significant saltwater damage during 2012's Superstorm Sandy.

Federal rail authorities have denied funding to the Hudson River tunnel project amid a dispute over how much money the two states are contributing. The tunnel carries Amtrak and New Jersey transit trains.

Project organizers say they're consulting with the same experts Cuomo used.