BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Authorities in Colombia are warning of potential unrest at a border crossing with Venezuela after droves of migrants broke through a blockade erected amid mounting hostilities between the two countries.

President Nicolas Maduro in February closed Venezuela's border with Colombia in a bid to stop a U.S.-backed plan to deliver humanitarian aid.

Since then, the thousands of migrants who cross daily into Colombia looking for food and medicine have relied on sometimes dangerous dirt paths between both countries.

But the Tachira River separating both countries swelled Tuesday after heavy rainfall.

That led the migrants to break a Venezuelan police blockade at the Simon Bolivar bridge and climb atop shipping containers placed there by Maduro to block the delivery of aid.

Colombia's migration agency head warned of possible disturbances.