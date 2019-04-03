TORONTO (AP) — Canada's former attorney general is pleading with her colleagues to let her remain in the Liberal party caucus amid a scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in an election year.

Liberal lawmakers are expected to vote as soon as Tuesday evening to oust Jody Wilson-Raybould after she made public a secretly recorded conversation she had with Michael Wernick, Canada's top civil servant.

Wilson-Raybould believes she was demoted because she didn't give in to pressure to enter into a remediation agreement with a Canadian company so that it would avoid a potentially crippling criminal prosecution.

The scandal has damaged the party for eight weeks. Wilson-Raybould acknowledges her colleagues are angry but says she was "trying to help protect the Prime Minister and the government from a horrible mess."