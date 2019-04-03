LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Former baseball star Lenny Dykstra has pleaded guilty to illegally renting out rooms in a New Jersey house owned by his corporation.

Dykstra admitted in municipal court Tuesday to violating city housing codes in Linden by running a rooming house without permission. NJ.com reports the former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies player pleaded on behalf of his company Titan Equity Group.

NJ.com says as part of the plea deal Dykstra will pay about $3,000 in fines. He paid $100 of the fine Tuesday. Dykstra also agreed to make monthly payments of $100.

The case is the latest in a series of legal issues for Dykstra, who has served prison time on charges including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

Dykstra said "I've got bigger fish to fry," while leaving the courtroom.