The maker of LUNA Bar brand nutrition bars has pledged to pay $31,250 to each of the players who make the U.S. roster for the Women's World Cup, an amount the company says makes up the difference between bonuses for the men's and women's national teams.

California-based Clif Bar & Company announced the planned payments Tuesday.

The U.S. women's national team filed a lawsuit in federal court earlier this month alleging gender discrimination.

The players have said in court documents that U.S. men's team players earned a $55,000 bonus apiece for making the World Cup roster in 2014, while the women earned a $15,000 bonus each for making the 2015 World Cup roster.

The company characterized the payments, which total $718,750, as a donation, made in partnership with the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association.

