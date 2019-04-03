Fans of rapper Nipsey Hussle mourn at a makeshift memorial in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, Monday, April 1, 2019. Hu
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore has called on the suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle to surrender.
The chief told a televised press conference Tuesday that he was confident 29-year-old suspect Eric Holder was watching.
Moore urged Holder to go to a police station and turn himself in.
Moore says he was devastated by the killing of Hussle, who was shot outside his South Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday, a day before they were to have a meeting about the relationship between police and the inner city.
The chief says the attacker had repeatedly walked up to the artist and spoke to him, and then returned with a gun and opened fire.
Moore says Holder fled in a car driven by an unidentified woman.