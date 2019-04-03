WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are starting a long-shot drive to force a House vote on a measure that could imprison doctors for five years if they don't try saving the life of infants born during abortion attempts.

Their effort in the Democratic-controlled House seems likely to fail. Republicans hope it will be politically damaging for Democrats from moderate districts who oppose the GOP move.

Opponents say such births are extremely rare. They say it's already illegal to kill a baby once it's born.

Republicans are utilizing a seldom used procedure that forces a vote on a measure once 218 House members, a majority, sign a petition.

Aides say all 197 Republicans are expected to sign. A few Democrats will probably join, but not the 21 Democrats that Republicans will need to succeed.