UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France, Germany and Britain are expressing concern that Iran's latest ballistic missile activity is part of a trend of developing missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.

Ambassadors from the three U.N. Security Council nations said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated Tuesday that Iran's latest buildout and launching of ballistic missiles is having a destabilizing effect in the Middle East and increasing existing tensions.

The Western allies said Iran's activities are "inconsistent" with a 2015 council resolution calling on it not to undertake any action involving missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

They pointed to Iran's launch of a Dousti satellite, its unveiling of a Dezful surface-to-surface ballistic missile, and its public display of a variation of the Khorramshahr ballistic missile, all in February.